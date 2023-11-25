Versailles names chapter degree recipients

The Versailles FFA Chapter Degree recipients include (front row) Joseph Barger, Greta Broering, Rhylan Broerman, Isley DeMange, Abbigail Henry, Ava Jennings, Zachary Rahm, Nathan Timmerman, Elizabeth Rodrigues (second row) Zachary Bartram, Garret Braun, Luke DeMange, Kristen Groff, Jaelyn Hecht, Gracie Henry, Benjamin Pitsenbarger, Tristan Ward, Hayden Brumbaugh (third row) Grady Dirksen, Natalie Gehret, Hannah Luthman, Simone Grieshop, Gavin Hecht, Brandyn Heitkamp, Reid Overholser, Ryan Schoeff (fourth row) Simeon Hess, Patrick McGlinch, Bryson Moore, Joe Petitjean, Adam Rauh and Lucy Schmitmeyer Submitted photos The Versailles FFA Chapter Recipients that came directly from the freshman football game included (front) Landyn Knapke, Cale DeMange, Luke Borchers, Hank Smith, (back) Reed Grilliot, Cody Billenstein, and Nate Marshal. Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Oct. 16, the Versailles FFA held their monthly meeting and Chapter FFA Degree Ceremony. A chapter degree is obtainable by all second year FFA members, and certain requirements must be met by those members.

Those members that received their Chapter FFA Degree included Drake Ahrens, Joseph Barger, Zachary Bartram, Cody Billenstein, Luke Borhcers, Adam Brandt, Garett Braun, Cole Brewer, Greta Broering, Rhylan Broerman, Hayden Brumbaugh, Caleb DeMange, Isley DeMange, Luke DeMange, Grady Dirksen, Nicholas Ellis, Natalie Gehret, Simone Grieshop, Reed Grilliot, Kristen Groff, Gavin Hecht, Jaelyn Hecht, Brandyn Heitkamp, Abbigail Henry, Cale Henry, Gracie Henry, Simeon Hess, Ava Jennings, Levi Johnson, Landyn Knapke, Hannah Luthman, Nate Marshal, Patrick McGlinch, Bryson Moore, Elias Mosier, Reid Overholser, Joseph Petitjean, Benjamin Pitsenbarger, Colton Platfoot, Zachary Rahm, Lucas Rhoades, Adam Rauh, Elizabeth Rodrigues, Lucy Schmitmeyer, Ryan Schoeff, Hank Smith, Shelby Spradlin, Nathan Timmerman, and Tristan Ward.

Also as part of the ceremony, Ohio FFA President Luke Jennings, spoke to the chapter degree recipients about small moments and the impact one person can have. To end the ceremony, all members and parents of the chapter degree recipients enjoyed desserts and ice cream.