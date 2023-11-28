Midmark blood drive is Dec. 6

VERSAILLES – Hearts will be glowing when you give the gift of life during the holiday season. Make plans to donate at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 state Route 47, Versailles.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.