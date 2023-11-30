Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Nov. 14

BRKING ENTERING: At 10:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Marion Drive in reference to a damaged screen and stolen microwave. The male complainant advised he noticed the back door was unlocked and slightly ajar. He then noticed a microwave was missing with its hanging bar still on the wall but damaged. He went through the house and noticed the following disturbances: back bathroom window screen was damaged but in the frame, toilet had been used as the cleaning liquid that had been left in it was flushed, used paper towel was left on the vanity, a saw horse that had been in the garage was left by the back door. The suspect is believed to have entered through the bathroom window, and the screen and wall bracket for the microwave were the only observed damage to the property. Video surveillance showed a vehicle parking in the back parking lot next to the listed address and a suspect is seen walking to the residence. The light fixtures of the vehicle in the video do match a KIA owned but the suspect the complainant believes it could be. Further investigation is needed.

Nov. 18

ASSAULT: At 9:06 p.m. officers responded to Wayne HealthCare in reference to an assault that occurred at another location in the City of Greenville. The male victim and his father stated that the victim and a group of friends were at a house on Harrison Avenue to talk to the victim’s girlfriend because he believed she was cheating on him. While outside talking to her, a male adult came out of the neighbor’s house, and began yelling at him. The male accused the victim of calling his wife a derogatory name before tackling him to the ground and punching him multiple times in the head. The victim was actively bleeding from his nose, had a cut in his lip, and had a cut on his head. Hospital staff advised the victim had a broken nose due to the incident. One of the witnesses recorded the incident on her phone and provided it to the police. The father-in-law of the male advised they got in a verbal argument before the victim pulled out a black knife before they began wrestling on the ground. He advised he kicked it away before pulling them apart. The male advised they were verbally arguing when the victim pulled out a knife and they began wrestling. The male victim still had the knife in his right hand when they got up, and advised he believed he had done the right thing by defending himself. Photos were taken of the victim’s injuries and of the male’s hands. Video showed the male tackle the victim and no knife. This case will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Grand Jury for charges.

Nov. 19

DOMESTIC: At 6:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Walnut Street in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers could hear a verbal altercation between Dustin Kendrick and his live-in girlfriend. The female has been in a relationship and cohabitation as a spouse with Kendrick since approximately June of this year, and she was found to have a bruised eye that she stated was caused by Kendrick on Nov. 18 when he slapped her during an argument. She stated she did not have a phone to call the police because he took it from her. On Nov. 19, she stated Kendrick had been aggressive while arguing and punched a dresser that she was standing beside and, in the process, his forearm struck her in the hip. Due to her visible injuries and her verbal and written statements, Kendrick was arrested for knowingly causing physical harm to a family or household member. Kendrick’s criminal record showed he had three prior domestic violence convictions in Darke County. The female victim’s 16-year-old son was present during the incident.

