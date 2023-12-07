DeMange, Albers are Members of the Month

Versailles FFA member of the Month Emmitt DeMange Submitted photos Versailles FFA member of the Month Sam Albers Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — At the November FFA Meeting, Versailles FFA conducted the Greenhand FFA Degree Ceremony and named two active FFA members as Versailles FFA Members of the Month.

Emmitt DeMange, son of Alyssa and Jake DeMange, was selected for Versailles FFA member of the month. DeMange is a junior and a fourth year member of the FFA. His CDE is Wildlife. He has participated in monthly meetings, Farm Day, Fruit Sales, Canned Food Drive, Toy Drive, and more. His SAE is working at North Star Hardware and Implement, and he has done exceptional work helping our treasurer with Fruit Sales.

Sam Albers, son of Karl and Nancy Albers, was named a Versailles FFA Member of the Month. Albers is a sophomore and third year member of the FFA. His SAE is gardening, and his CDE is Wildlife where he placed first in the state his eighth grade year. He has been involved in monthly meetings, Ag is Cool Tent, Poultry Days Tent, Soup and Sandwich Social, Fruit Sales, Farm Day, and more. He has also helped out the treasurer in his free time with Fruit Sales.

Both members received a t-shirt and certificate for being named FFA member of the month.