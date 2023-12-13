Lady Wave basketball lose to Troy in low scoring game

Junior Megan Lind at the free throw line takes her second shot. Both teams struggled from the line. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Freshman Megan Loudy follows through on her free throw attempt. Sophomore Sara Loudy took over point guard duties after junior Avery Baumann left the game.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — It was an off night for both teams in this game. The Greenville Lady Wave fell to the Troy Lady Trojans on Dec. 13 at home, 35-22.

At times it was a defensive battle. Other times, it was an offensive struggle. Head coach Rachel Kerns said it’s going to be an up hill battle when the offense can’t put up points.

“When you can’t score the basketball, it’s going to be a hard time winning. Defensively, we really didn’t give up very many points. But in the end, we had to foul a little bit,” Kerns said. “But when you’re 7 of 51 from the floor, you’re not going to win very many basketball games.”

Greenville started out with a few early baskets, but struggled the rest of the way. After having a 7-6 lead after the first quarter, Troy took the lead and didn’t give it up.

The Lady Trojans led 18-13 at halftime and held on throughout the second half.

A combination of going up against a physical team and having bad luck led to the Greenville offensive struggles. At times, Troy was able to make a play and get a turnover.

Other times, the ball just didn’t fall in. Many times, the ball was half way in before it rimmed out.

Things didn’t get easier for the Lady Wave. They were already without sophomore Jayda Lyons and junior Avery Baumann left the third quarter with an injury.

The free throw line wansn’t an ally to both teams. Troy went 12 for 22 from the line. Greenville went 7 for 19 from the line. Kerns said while the free throw shooting wasn’t good, the team still did some good things offensively.

“It was bad. Our focus in practice has to get a little bit better. That’s just going to translate to be more focused in the game. Not a lack of effort, they did a lot of really good things. I mean, if you get 51 shots up a lot of times things are going to go in your favor. We just didn’t come out and compete for four quarters tonight,” Kerns said.

The Lady Wave moved the ball well at times and got their shot. They were also able to get to the free throw line. Overall, both teams just couldn’t complete that final step of getting it into the basket.

Freshman Megan Loudy led Greenville with seven points. Junior Megan Lind had six points.

For Troy, senior Jadyn Almeida led with eight points. Senior Kiyah Baker had seven points.

Greenville is now 2-3 on the season. They will head to Xenia on Dec. 16 for their next game. Tip off is set for noon.

