Local Briefs

New Years Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Dec. 30. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $20 at the door, pre-sale is $15 per person. The band will be Triple Nickle.

Your ticket includes a meal for this special New Years Dance. Please contact Lori Denniston or Don Dietrich to get your tickets ahead of time for only $15. Additional food will be available, as well as a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, single or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo.

Contact Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Denniston at 937-621-1044.

Darke Co. offices closed

GREENVILLE — The Darke County governmental offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 in recognition of Christmas. The offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, for the New Year’s holiday.

Bradford BoE meeting

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford, in room 404. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website, www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.

Greenville BoE meeting

GREENVILLE — The Board of Education of the Greenville City School District has called a regular meeting of the board for Thursday, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.

Christmas Eve in Webster

VERSAILLES — Join the Webster United Methodist Church, 8849 Seibt Road in Webster, just one block east of State Route 185, on Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. for a Candlelight Service to celebrate Christ’s birth. Dress is casual and you may bring your children in their pajamas. You are also invited to their Sunday morning worship at 9:15 a.m. followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m.