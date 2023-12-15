MVVM program on The Buckskin Girl

TROY — Area residents will be particularly interested in the Jan. 3, 2024, monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy when Detective Stephen Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s department will detail the history and the current status of the investigation of the murder of the Buckskin Girl.

The Buckskin Girl, Marcia King, died in 1981, and her body was dumped in a ditch in Newton Township, Troy. One of the three men who found her termed her the Buckskin Girl because she was wearing a buckskin poncho. King, of Little Rock, Ark., was not identified until 2017, and this was accomplished through advances in the use of DNA genealogical technology, one of the first in the country. Fingerprinting was done at the time the body was discovered, but King was not in a crime database.

In addition to Lord’s presentation, members of the drone unit at the Miami County Sheriff’s Department will demonstrate the use of drones in investigating and solving crimes in the area. Richard Manns will be speaking. Justin Miller also operates the drone. And The Melody Men Barbershop chorus will perform.

Veterans, friends of veterans, and community members are invited to attend the session. Coffee and donuts will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. The museum is located at 2245 South County Road 25-A in Troy.