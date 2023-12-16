UC Lions celebrate Christmas

Shown are the members and their guests who attended the Union City Lions Christmas Party. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club celebrated Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Eighteen Lions and their special guests gathered in the Union City Community Room for good food and fellowship.

Diana Dubeansky prepared a meal of tossed salad, fried chicken or ham, cheesy potatoes, corn, pineapple upside-down cake, and cheesecake. All enjoyed the cookies, candies, and other Christmas treats provided.

There were UC Lions trivia questions that led to prizes for the person who answered first, all the ladies received a small gift bag, and all of the centerpieces were given away with a drawing at the end.

The Union City Lions Club feels blessed to be able to serve such a great community. Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year to all.