Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Nov. 28

VANDALISM: The East Main Street bridge had been spray painted, and after reviewing video footage and pictures, the three juvenile suspects were able to be identified, and they all later admitted to officers they spray painted the bridge. They all received citations for criminal mischief.

Nov. 29

VEHICLE THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Fifth Street in reference to a theft of a utility trailer. The male victim advised his black utility trailer was stolen from his driveway at the rear of his property, and it is the same trailer that was stolen roughly about a year ago. The trailer was entered into LEADS as stolen, and a follow up will be done in case management.

Nov. 30

VEHICLE THEFT: At 5:43 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Martin Street in reference to a vehicle theft. The complainant stated the trailer belonging to him had been taken from the parking lot of the business on Monday evening, as he is a contractor and is currently working for Omni Fiber installing fiber wire cables for the internet access throughout the City of Greenville. Video footage shows a late model white Ram attach the trailer to their vehicle before driving away from the scene.

THEFT: At 5:15 p.m. officers responded to a theft at the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Jolene Dillman “skipped scanned” certain items in the self check-out and proceeded to bypass all points of sale without paying for the items. It was reported the store had caught her stealing from the store in the past but did not report it. She was issued a citation for theft, and at 9:14 p.m., theft prevention called to drop the charges. They did this due to the charges not meeting the business policy to press charges. Dillman was contacted and the citation has been voided.

THEFT: At 11:35 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Birt Street in reference to a theft of a firearm. The victim stated several months ago, he had to serve a commitment to the Darke County Jail for a prison offense. Prior to beginning his commitment, he placed his compound bow and his Heritage Rough Rider revolver on a top shelf in his garage for safe keeping. He advised all the ammunition were still on the shelf with the box the revolver had been in, but he does not know who would have known where the firearms were being stored. At this time there are no suspects.

JUV. COMP: Officers assigned to the Greenville High School were notified by administration of a student possessing a nicotine vape. A 14 year-old male student was escorted to the main office due to him smelling of marijuana. Upon the male’s arrival, he was instructed by the assistant principal to turn out his pockets. A nicotine vape device was found in his possession. He was cited for possessing tobacco products underage.

Dec. 1

THEFT: At 4:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. The witness stated Stephanie Smith had taken merchandise from the store without paying for it. Smith said she had stolen the items because her boyfriend told her to. She admitted to stealing 22 items that totaled to $240.15, and all the items were recovered and returned. Smith was cited for theft, and her boyfriend, Donald Behm, will be trespassed from the store when located.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].