January at Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — The New Year is upon us, and with it, a few months of cold weather. The Arcanum Public Library has enough events and materials to keep a person busy during the cold. In addition to books and movies, why not check out a board game for the family to play? There are also STEM building kits, Playaway Launchpads, and mobile hotspots that can be checked out. There are computers for patrons to use, including children’s computers filled with games and activities. For anyone wanting to start researching family roots, the library has genealogy material available.

The popular Adult Winter Reading Challenge begins in January, and runs through the end of March. Participants can come in to the library to pick up log sheets to record books they read or listen to. Drawings for prizes are held at the end of each month, with a grand prize being awarded at the end of the program.

Story Time starts back up on Thursday, Jan. 4. Each Thursday at 10 a.m., kids up through preschool age can come and enjoy stories, sing songs, and make crafts. No registration is needed for this drop-in program.

There is an adult craft night scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. They will be making sock snowmen. There is no cost for the evening, but space is limited. Be sure to call the library at 937-692-8484 or drop in to add your name to the list.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m., there will be an Introduction to Herbs program. The Darke County Extension will be covering herb basics: planting, growing, harvesting, storing, and using. There is no fee for this drop-in program.

The library will be hosting another Family Lego Night on Monday, Jan. 15 from 5-7 p.m. Grab the family to enjoy a great evening of building fun. There are bricks of all sizes for all ages, and many new sets to put together. Snacks will be served, and no registration is needed for this drop-in event.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484, and can be found on Facebook. The website for the library is www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.