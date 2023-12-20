Local Briefs

Darke Co. ESC meetings
GREENVILLE — Notice is hereby given that the Organizational Meeting and the January Regular Meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville. The purpose of the meetings will be Board Organization and for all regular general purposes.
Mississinawa Township meeting
FORT RECOVERY — The Mississinawa Township Trustees, Eric Barga, Jeff Keller, and Tim Stump will have the last meeting for 2023 on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 7:30 p.m. This meeting is a change from the usual meeting being held the last Monday of the month due to Christmas Day. The meeting will be held at the Mississinawa Township Building, 1274 McFeeley-Petry Road, Ft. Recovery.