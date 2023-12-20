St. Paul Lutheran hosts blood drive

Submitted graphic

VERSAILLES — The critical need for lifesaving blood donation continues Christmas Day and all through the holiday week. Make time to donate at the Saint Paul Lutheran Church community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 28 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita through the end of December will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.