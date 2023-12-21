Chapter hosts Farm Mental Health event

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA invites farmers and agriculturalists from Darke County and the surrounding area to attend Ag Mental Health “Harvesting Wellness” program on Jan. 29, 2024.

The Versailles FFA saw the need to increase awareness of mental health among those who work and serve the agriculture industry and they chose to take action to promote mental wellness. This is a brand new program sponsored by the Versailles FFA to be held at Versailles Schools, 280 Marker Road, Versailles, in the cafeteria. A free meal will be provided, and the generous sponsors of the night include Farm Credit Mid America of Versailles, Darke County Farm Bureau, and OSU Extension. The evening will consist of a free meal served from 6-6:45 p.m. and during the meal guests will have the opportunity to visit booths/displays representing different agriculture organizations and businesses.

The program will consist of a dinner-theater style demonstration of stressors on farms. A skit led by FFA members and local assistants will touch on estate planning, stress management, and overall mental health, specifically of agriculture industry professionals and their families. Mental health professionals’ input will lead the program with certified information, and every family attending will take a care package home with them as well as new knowledge.

Guests in attendance will have the opportunity to learn from OSU extension experts Dave Marrsion and Bridget Britton. Versailles FFA is also excited to also include a separate program for kids and youth in the ag classrooms that will include games and activities to build on practices of farm safety and mental health. The event is to encourage adults and the youth who are involved in agriculture to learn about the importance of mental health.

Help them promote this event by sharing this information with your friends and family, and RSVP by Jan. 15, 2024. Please RSVP to Dena Wuebker [email protected] or 937-423-2369 or Taylor Bergman [email protected] or 937-621-9136. Once you RSVP you will be sent a google form to complete. They look forward to your future attendance at this important upcoming event.