Fun at GPL for young adults

GREENVILLE — Looking for something fun to get you out of the house over Christmas Break? Look no further than the Greenville Public Library (GPL).

GPL will be hosting a Pizza Party for kids ages 11 to 18 on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from noon to 1 p.m. In addition to pizza, chips and drinks will be provided.

This event will set the tone for a resurgence of Young Adult programming in the New Year. In addition to monthly movies, they will be having Afterschool Hangout and Homework & Snacks events. More information on these activities coming soon.

For more on the GPL Young Adult Department or the program above, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.