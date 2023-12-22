Hanseman seeking Court of Appeals seat

Robert Hanseman

DAYTON — Robert Hanseman recently announced that he will seek a seat on the 2nd District Court of Appeals that will become vacant after the retirement of Judge Jeffrey Welbaum. Hanseman will seek the Republican nomination in the March 19th primary.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy to replace Judge Welbaum on the Court of Appeals,” stated Hanseman. “Over the last 27 years I have practiced law and had the privilege of serving on the Common Pleas Court. Judges must analyze complex fact patterns, and because disputes ultimately arise from human conflict, many cases on appeal have merits on both sides; reaching the best outcome involves a mix of using one’s head and one’s heart and applying training and experience; that is what excites me about serving on the Court of Appeals.

The Second District Court has five elected judges. “As a judge on the Second District Court, I will work to ensure that all persons who appear before the courts of the Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Darke and Champaign counties receive fair treatment, and will work to correct any injustices. I believe in our system of government, including our most basic freedoms contained in the Bill of Rights, and will uphold both the federal and Ohio constitutions,” said Hanseman.

Bob met his wife Leah, a Registered Nurse while they were both in the Air Force. They have been married for 25 years and have three daughters, ages 14, 17 and 21.

