Head-on crash injures two

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue and Greenville City Fire and CareFlight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Dec. 22, at approximately 6:36 a.m. Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville Township Fire and Rescue and Greenville City Fire and CareFlight, responded to the 8000 block of US Route 127 for a two-vehicle head-on injury crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 tan Nissan Altima driven by Kyle Schwieterman, 35, of Celina was traveling southbound on US Route 127 when his vehicle traveled left of center and collided head-on with a 2015 maroon Ford Escape driven by Reece Hicks, 20, of Arcanum. Hicks did attempt to swerve to avoid the collision. Schwieterman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight, and Hicks was transported to Wayne Health.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office