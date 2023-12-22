Local Briefs

Elections board to meet
GREENVILLE — The Board of Elections Board members will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 9 a.m. for a special meeting to review 2024 budget appropriations and to certify petitions for the March 19, 2024 Primary Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.
FM BoE to meet
PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting followed by a regular monthly Board of Education meeting in the band room at 8591 Oakes Road on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.