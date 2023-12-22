Santa trades sleigh for trash truck

Ray Perkins, aka Santa, takes one day each year to put on the official uniform of Santa to surprise kids on his collection route. Submitted photos Four children on his collection route received gifts this year thanks to Perkins and Rumpke. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — For the third consecutive year, Rumpke Waste & Recycling Driver Ray Perkins traded in his reflective vest for a Santa suit to help spread holiday cheer to the children on his collection route.

In what has now become a holiday tradition, Perkins chooses one day each season to dress up as St. Nick and surprise kids along his route with presents.

“These kids brighten my day all year long with their big smiles and friendly waves, it’s the least I can do in return,” Perkins said.

The last two years, Perkins chose one family on his route to surprise, this year, he is surprising four.

“I would love to provide gifts to all the kids on my route, and maybe I will in future years, but I’m thankful to be able to bring some extra Christmas cheer to a few more families this year. I’m also thankful for Rumpke assisting with this year’s gifts.”

“Our drivers perform an essential, critical service, but they do so much more than that,” said Noel Moomey, Region Manager, Rumpke. “They become an integral part of each community they serve. Drivers like Ray build relationships with their customers and become part of their extended family.”