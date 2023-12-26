Hayner will host dulcimer concert

Bowman

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host its annual Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton concert in January. The concert will feature hammered dulcimer artist Pam Bowman. Bowman has been performing for over 25 years as a soloist and as a duo with guitarist Jeff Gardner. She also plays gospel and country music with a five-piece group called Just Jammin’. In 2005 Bowman won the Southern Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition in Mt. View, Ark. She has eight recordings available, as well as four books of arrangements for the hammered dulcimer – and a series of instructional cd’s focused on hymns. She gives both private lessons and group lessons in her hometown of Marion, Mich.

Bowman will be in Miami County for a weekend long Dulcimer event with the Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton. On Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. she will be the featured performer for a free concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. On Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 she will host a dulcimer workshop with the MDSD. The workshops will take place at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren in Tipp City, 4817 South State Route 202. The first class will begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. For more info and registration paperwork, visit daytondulcimers.com.

The concert is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.