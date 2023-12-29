Versailles wrestling finishes top ten at holiday tournament; coaches honored as hall of fame inductees

Senior Michael Osborne won his first match on the second day in overtime. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Freshman Landyn Knapke won his first match on the second day. Freshman Trent Huber tries to escape his opponent’s grip.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BUTLER — The Versailles wrestling team finished tenth in the GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament at the Student Activity Center at Butler on Dec. 27 and 28.

Trey Huber finished sixth in his weight class, 113. Huber lost in a 13-6 match. Lane Bergman placed seventh in the 138 class. Landyn Knapke and Michael Osborne both wrestled on the second day and fell in the sixth consolation round. Osborne won his first match of the day on Dec. 28 with a 5-3 win in overtime. Trent Huber was eliminated in the fifth consolation.

A few Versailles wrestling coaches and members were honored prior to the matches on Dec. 28. Dave Fullenkamp, Jerry Bey, head coach AJ Bey and Dave Berger were honored as a few of the newest members of the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Hall of Fame.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]