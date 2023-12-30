Embracing the winter season

By Megan Hammaker

Darke County Parks

How do you view the passing of time? For most people, including myself when I was a bit younger, January is viewed as the “beginning” and December as the “end”. However, as I’ve gotten older and have become a bit more in tune with nature, I view the passing of time in a more cyclical way. Many indigenous cultures view time in this manner, using a medicine wheel or sacred hoop. The medicine wheel represents the interconnectedness of everything in our lives, including the natural world. The medicine wheel is a circle that is divided into four quadrants. Each quadrant is representative and inclusive of many things, one being the seasons. The idea is to keep the center of the wheel balanced, just as nature does with the four seasons, so should you with all aspects of your life. I won’t go into great depth trying to explain the medicine wheel, as there are many resources way more qualified that can explain its full meaning to you. Nevertheless, when I learned the basics about the medicine wheel, it made so much sense to me to view things in this manner. There’s really no true “start” and “finish” in the way that nature passes time, it is one of the most cyclical things we experience. Consider the cycle of the trees; leaves fall in the autumn and the trees store their sugar in their roots so that they can endure the cold winter, then in the spring, buds burst and the trees are busy growing new leaves so that once summer arrives, they can make as much energy as possible before they once again lose their leaves in the coming autumn. There is no beginning and end, only a cycle that continues. If we think of our own lives in a similar way, it can help us to become more in tune with each season so that we can focus on what we need to keep our lives more balanced.

As human beings, we are constantly on the go, striving to meet the next deadline, or to tick the boxes of our never-ending goals and lists that we set for ourselves. We’re completely out of sync with the natural world. If the trees drop their leaves each autumn and rest during the winter, maybe we should be resting too? I’m not saying, quit your job and do nothing. I’m saying, during the winter season, maybe you should release yourself from some of the mental strain you’ve put on yourself to accomplish what you did during spring, summer, and autumn. Even the bumblebees rest during the winter, after a long and busy spring thru autumn.

Sometimes winter can be challenging for our mental health. The reduced amount of sunshine can send our circadian rhythm into a tizzy. Reducing the expectations that you put on yourself could be beneficial in maintaining a healthier outlook throughout the winter. If you didn’t accomplish all of the things you set out to do during the warmer months, hit the pause button. Winter isn’t the END, it’s part of the cycle. We’re mammals, and most of the mammals here in Ohio go through some form of dormancy during the winter, so why shouldn’t we? We need rest too.

Taking advantage of what sunshine IS available is also a way to keep your circadian rhythm in line. Getting up just a little earlier in the morning and taking a brisk walk around the neighborhood can help to elevate your mood for the day. The quietness at the parks is unmatched during the winter months as well, offering the perfect setting to relax and reflect as you soak up some sunshine. I have found that focusing on the “negative” aspects of this season will only make me feel worse. Instead, I try leaning into the season. Embrace the slow down and give yourself time to truly reflect. Get outside and take advantage of the quietness. Remember, this is part of our cyclical passing of time, value it for what it has to offer.