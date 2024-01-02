Fair moves forward with building project

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society has approved the construction of a new community education center. The project will be just over 11,000 sq ft., and the contract has been awarded to Bruns Construction.

The Agricultural Society had six interested builders, but only received two bids. The board decided to award the contract to Bruns Construction, who they will start working with later this week to iron out all the details.

The board is excited about their ability to finally move forward with this building. It will be funded by fundraiser money and state grant money along with any other private donations for those still wanting to be a part of this project. More details will be coming out as they move forward with this project, which will eventually include a ribbon cutting and recognition of their major donors and supporters. This building will be usable year-round and during the nine days of the Fair, it will be the home of our dog department for both Junior Fair, Open Show and Exhibition.

If you have any questions or would like to be a donor, reach out to Laura Ahrens, fair manager at 937-548-5044 or email [email protected].