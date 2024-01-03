Commissioners sign Gettysburg water tower agreement

The Darke County Commissioners (L to R): Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Photo by Meladi Brewer | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — As the Darke County Commissioners went through the budget before the new year, they signed an agreement towards a water tower project in Gettysburg.

Commissioner Matt Aultman said after they closed up the appropriations in the second to last meeting of 2023, they moved forward with this project.

“If you can remember a few months back, we bid the project out to see that built with CDGB Community Development Block grant. Critical infrastructure funds that was rewarded. We can get up to a half a million dollars for the village of Gettysburg of which is a $1.3 million water tower project that was being built,” Aultman said.

Darke County will be responsible for $485,000 towards the project. The Village of Gettysburg will be responsible for $818,000.

The replacement project will be to build a 100,000 gallon storage tank in the village. Aultman said the village will have two fund sources to cover for the project.

“Of the balance, the Village of Gettysburg will use local funds and OPWC funds to get that project completed,” Aultman said.

The final completion for the project is projected to be Dec. 31, 2024. The agreement was made with Maguire Iron, who will be the principal contractor for the project.

Contact Drew Terhall at [email protected]