Wayne HealthCare welcomes first baby of 2024

GREENVILLE — The start of the new year always brings the anticipation of who will be the first baby of the year. Sometimes it is shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 and sometimes it may take a day or two. This year, the latter was true at Wayne HealthCare’s Special Beginnings unit.

Charlotte Rose Foster was born on Jan. 2, at 12:16 p.m. According to her mother, Shelby Foster, Charlotte was born two days after her due date.

Darke County natives Shelby and Charlotte’s dad, Quinton Foster, are excited to welcome her into the world. Also excited to welcome her home are her two sisters, Adilyn, age 5, and Amelia, age 2. Unfortunately, the sisters didn’t get a chance to see her while she was at the hospital due to restrictions due to the flu and other illnesses that have been increasing in the area lately. However, Quinton said they did get to FaceTime with the happy couple and their new sister shortly after she was born. Both were eager to have them come home.

Quinton and Shelby were thrilled with the care they received at Wayne HealthCare and the Special Beginnings unit. After having their other children at Special Beginnings, Quinton said, “We came back for a good reason.” He praised the doctors and staff that helped Shelby through her pregnancy and that delivered Charlotte.

For being the first child born at Wayne HealthCare in 2024, the Wayne Hospital Auxiliary presented Charlotte, Shelby, and Quinton with a gift basket filled with a teddy bear, blanket and a silver engraved photo book from Wieland Jewelers.

In addition to her mom and dad and sisters, welcoming Charlotte home are her grandparents, Katie Stump, Brad Stump, Ryan Foster and Robin Hemmelgarn.

