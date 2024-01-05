Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Dec. 20

DRUGS: At 6:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of State Route 49 in reference to possible drugs found in the residence. The male informant advised he discovered a small plastic baggie containing a white powder substance in the couch cushions where a former roommate had been sleeping. He wanted it gone, and the officers took it and placed it in the property room for safekeeping to be destroyed.

Dec. 21

WANTED PERSON: At 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. While enroute, officers were notified the suspect was leaving and had moved to a new location. Contact was made with the suspect Kelsea Noble, who had an active warrant out of Darke County for FTA on original charges of driving under suspension, with a bond of $575. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

Dec. 22

WANTED PERSON: At 6:50 p.m. officers observed a silver Pontiac bearing Ohio registration turn north onto KitchenAid Way. The registered owner, Marcus Alston, had an active warrant through Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for Intimidation and Trespassing. Alston was found with two clear bags of suspected drugs. He was transported to the jail.

Dec. 26

WANTED PERSON: At 6:40 p.m. officers observed a passenger in a vehicle who had an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear on original charge of OVI, no bond must serve three days. A traffic stop was made on the vehicle, and Michelle Mendenhall was arrested and transported to the jail.

Dec. 28

ASSAULT: AT 9:34 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Martin Street in reference to an assault between grandmother and granddaughter. The grandmother is watching over her 12 year-old granddaughter while her father is out of town. The grandmother stated the night prior, she attempted to take a tablet from her granddaughter. When doing this, the granddaughter struck her with the tablet charging cord causing a welt on the upper part of her right arm and top right of her back. That morning, the granddaughter was refusing to listen, and she struck the grandmother several more times and kicked her in the chest. The granddaughter admitted to striking her grandmother due to her taking away a lock box that she has. The granddaughter is on juvenile probation in Montgomery County, and her probation officer was notified of the incident. The juvenile was issued a citation for assault.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].