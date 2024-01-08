Greenville and Arcanum wrestling compete in Troy Invitational

Greenville freshman Henry Allread started the day with a win over Arcanum freshman Hunter Eley. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum junior Landon Wagner pinned Greenville freshman Bradley Bush for his first win of the invitational.

By Drew Terhall

TROY — The Greenville and Arcanum wrestling teams participated in the Troy Invitational on Jan. 6. Greenville finished in ninth place and Arcanum finished 15th.

For Greenville, Junior Andrew Winner took first in the 285 class taking down Wayne senior Joshua Gonzales in the final match. Sophomore Jack Suter and freshman Henry Allread took third and fourth in the 106 weight class. Freshman Cael Cromwell took third in the 113 class. Junior Ashton Noggle took sixth in the 120 class.

For Arcanum, freshman Hunter Eley took sixth in the 106 class. Junior Landon Wagner took sixth in the 138 class.

Greenville will take on Northmont next on Jan. 11 at Northmont at 6 p.m. Arcanum will compete in a tri-meet at Dixie on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

