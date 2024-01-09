Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for December 2023.
There were 240 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in December 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 35 criminal, 8 OMVIs, 116 other traffic and 81 civil cases. There were 256 cases terminated/disposed of in December 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville. Telephone 937-547-7340.