Pressworks and Post Printing announce deal

PLAIN CITY —Pressworks, Inc. is excited to announce a merger with/acquisition of Post Printing of Minster. The combined capabilities will offer customers increased services and position Pressworks/Post Printing as one of the largest commercial printers in the region.

While the Izzard family will operate both companies, Post Printing and Pressworks will retain their names and operate independently.

Pressworks was established in 1980 by Betty and Dick Izzard. Sons Mark and Doug Izzard took over operations of the family business in 2013 and have experienced continued growth.

Pressworks is a full-service commercial printer, direct mail, and fulfillment company.

Established in 1896, Post Printing Company had been privately owned by the Thompson family of Springfield since 1963. The merger was precipitated by the recent retirement of Tim Thompson, President/Owner of the Post Printing Company.

Pressworks/Post Printing’s broad range of capabilities includes, offset printing, full web printing, digital printing, large format printing, hand bindery, frill bindery including perfect bind, branded print on demand storefronts, direct mail, and fulfillment.