Fatal crash near Versailles

Darke County Deputies, Versailles Rescue, Ansonia Rescue and the coroner investigator responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

VERSAILLES — On Jan. 13, at approximately 6:13 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Versailles Rescue and Ansonia Rescue were dispatched to Shaffer Road and Brown Road in reference to a single vehicle accident with an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat.

The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling north on Shaffer Road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway causing it to overturn an undetermined number of times until coming to rest on the vehicle’s top. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Coroner Investigator J. Vanvickle was requested to the scene. The driver was identified as Gage Holmes, 20, of Versailles.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.