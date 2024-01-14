Crash leaves teen with serious injuries

Darke County Deputies, Ansonia Rescue and Versailles Fire Department responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

VERSAILLES — On Jan. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., Darke County Deputies, Ansonia Rescue and Versailles Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of Brown Road, Versailles, in reference to dispatch receiving an automated call from an iPhone advising the user had been involved in a motor vehicle accident. Deputies located a single vehicle accident and made contact with the driver identified as, Damien Grilliot, 19, of Versailles.

Preliminary investigation revealed Grilliot was traveling west on Brown Road in a 2008 gray Pontiac G6 when his vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left. Grilliot over corrected and went off the road to the right. Grilliot struck a tree and a utility pole before coming to rest.

Grilliot was transported to Wayne Healthcare Hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.