Man dies in crash on U.S. 127

GREENVILLE — On Jan. 15, at approximately 4:50 p.m. a Darke County Deputy drove up on the scene of a serious injury crash that had just occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road. Other responding agencies were Greenville Police, Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, and Darke County Coroner’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed a gold 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Terek Salama, 63, of Bradford, was traveling eastbound on Childrens Home-Bradford Road and stopped at the intersection of U.S. Route 127. This vehicle then attempted to cross the intersection eastbound colliding with gray 2004 Dodge truck traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127, driven by Randall Hellrigel, 22, of Dayton. The Dodge truck then drove off the right side of the roadway rolling over onto its passenger side. The front seat passenger of the truck, Jacob Greer, 22, of Miamisburg was pronounced dead at the scene and rear passengers Kellie Bowman, 22, of Dayton and female child were transported to Wayne HealthCare for possible minor injuries. Salama was not injured.

This accident remains under investigation.