New baby blessings

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Welcome Sawyer Brooks Keel who was born December 22. 2023 weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long to Mason and Aimee (Siert) Keel. Sawyer was welcomed home by his siblings. Sadie and Silas Keel. Proud Grandparents are Mark Siert, late Marla Siert, Jerry Keel, and Rhonda Mcglothlin. Congrats to the Keel family of rural Arcanum!

It’s a BOY for Madeline and Colton Troutwine! Jaxon Jacob Troutwine was born December 2, 2023. Jaxon is the grandson of paternal grandparents Darlene Morris, Brad and Deanna Troutwine, and maternal grandparents are Molly and Craig Brown. His proud great-grandparents are Tom and Barb Troutwine, Dick and Carol Peden, Carol Peden, Bud Bruchey and the late Vivian Bruchey, Jim and Vickie Gilbert, and Judith and the late Bill Brown. Congrats to the Troutwine Family!

Miles Nathan Wampler was welcomed home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on January 2, 2024, after 95 days in the hospital. He was born prematurely on September 29, 2023, to Hallie (Morris) and Nathan Wampler. Proud paternal grandparents are Stephani and Donnie Wampler and great-grandparents Barbara and Bill Young, the late Dick and Lucille (Boots) Breaden, and Donnie and Linda Wampler. Maternal grandparents are Deanna and Brad Troutwine, and Doug Morris. Great-grandparents are Carol Peden, Dick and Carol Peden, Gene and Nelda Morris, Tom and Barb Troutwine, and Great-great grandmother Earlene Morris. Congratulations to Miles and his family who are so glad to have him home and healthy!

Rosemarie Grace Cassel was born Dec. 30, 2023, at 5:36 p.m. to Jason Michael and Tricia Marie (Rhodehamel) Cassel of Huber Heights. She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 5/8 inches long. She is the maternal granddaughter of Vickie Rhodehamel of Arcanum and the paternal granddaughter of Dean and Wanda Cassel of Vandalia. Proud great-grandparents are James and Mildred Handy of Englewood, Ronald and Deanna Hazlett of Martinsburg, WV, and Lois Troutwine of Arcanum.

The Stelvideo Jr. Grange will hold their 5th Annual Book Drive/Community Service Project to support children and their families at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Over the past five years they have donated 1,437 New books/journals, coloring books, and magazines (anything in book format)-last year they donated 409 books. This year’s Book drive will start on January 13th and run through February 24th; the group has a goal of five hundred books this year. How can the community support the Stelvideo Junior Grange with their project? If you would like to help in any other way or have questions, you can contact the Jr. Grange Representative, Susan Gunckle at [email protected]. The group plans to deliver all the books from this year’s drive to the Director of Volunteer Services, Kelly Rhodehamel, at Dayton Children’s Hospital on March 4th and celebrate all their hard work with a pizza party.

The Franklin Monroe Jets earned a 67-36 Homecoming night WOAC win over the visiting Tri-County North Panthers last Friday night. The Court was as follows: Freshmen: Faith Wintrow and Blake Riffle, Sophomores: Lexie Shoop and Victor Garber, Juniors: Ashley Saylor and Parker Patrick, and Seniors: Hallie Aslinger and Ethan Warner, Savannah Crist and Dalton Winterrowd, Keihl Johnson and Quinter Garber, Natalie Suter and Mason Lair, and Jozlynn Wintrow and Gage Wackler. Crowned Queen was Keihl Johnson and King Gage Wackler. Congrats!

Congratulations to 2024 Arcanum High School Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees – Coach Randy Baker and Arthur Fourman, Class of 1962. Induction ceremonies will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, during halftime of the high school boys’ basketball game.

Chick-Fil-A sandwiches will again be available at the boys’ JV/Varsity basketball contest on Friday, January 26th at the concession stand. The Arcanum Alumni Association and the Arcanum Athletic Booster Club have partnered to bring you a healthier option this year at the concession stand on Friday nights. All proceeds benefit our athletes and students in many different areas. Both organizations thank you for your support!

The drama Frozen, Jr. is coming to Arcanum-Butler Middle School March 15th and 16th! Because of the large production and increasing financial overheard, the Drama Department is seeking to partner with the community to help offset costs for costumes, the set, props and licensing. If you would like to support and encourage forty amazing junior high students in this venture, contact Arcanum-Butler Middle School Drama Department through the main office at 937-692-5174. Director for this production is Mrs. Rachel Knight and Assistant Director is Mrs. Cassie Bixler.

“January, the first month of the year. A perfect time to start all over again, changing energies and deserting old moods, new beginnings, new attitudes.” ~Charmaine J. Forde

“If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers… February is for doers.” ~Marc Parent