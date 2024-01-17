Commission approves ED funding

The Darke County commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building on South Broadway, Greenville. Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners approved its portion of funding for Darke County Economic Development at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The county provides the largest contribution of funding for the economic development office. Commissioners estimated their support at 70 percent of the office’s funding. The county’s funding comes through the 106 Fund, which is primarily used for development in the county. The 106 Fund is funded through a percentage of the transfer tax on property. The fund receives $3 from every $100,000.

In approving the funding, Commissioner Matt Aultman clarified the letter of request came from the entire Community Improvement Corporation board except for the commissioners who abstained from voting on the issue to avoid a conflict of interest.

Commissioners Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes agreed to contribute $237,599 to the economic development office. The office also receives funding through Partnering for Progress, a public-private partnership. Economic development has approximately 68 investors at different levels as well as support from the City of Greenville, and the villages of Versailles and Arcanum.

Darke County’s economic development office was at one time under the county’s control, but in the early 2000s was separated from the county’s administration, which relieved the county from having to employ that individual.

Commissioners also approved the sale of a backhoe from the engineer’s office. The county originally tried to sell the piece of equipment on GovDeals.com but was unable to obtain the minimum bid of $81,000. They will now advertise the piece of equipment and try to sell it themselves. The backhoe is a 2019 Case IH 580 SN-WT backhoe (4WD) with 778 hours of use. Aultman believes they can sell it for at least the minimum bid because that is what this type of used equipment is generally being sold for.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].