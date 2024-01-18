EverHeart and BRC hosting Purse Bingo

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice and the Brethren Retirement Community are excited to partner on a brand-new event this February! They will be hosting a Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Radiant Church in Greenville. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the first round of Bingo starting at 4 p.m..

This unique spin on Bingo allows winners to go home with high-end designer purses as their prize for winning, with 20 total chances to go home a big winner. Extra games will also be played throughout the afternoon, including a raffle for “The Purse with a Pretty Penny.” It will be a great afternoon to spend time with family and friends while making a difference in the lives of patients receiving care from EverHeart Hospice and residents living at the Brethren Retirement Community.

All proceeds from this new event will benefit EverHeart Hospice’s general patient care fund and the Brethren Retirement Community’s resident fund. There are limited tickets available; presale tickets are $30 each. Tickets will be $40 at the door on the day of the event. They are also looking for Purse and Table sponsors. If you have any questions, please contact Erica Wood at 800-417-7535 option 6 or visit www.everhearthospice.org to purchase tickets online or to become a sponsor.