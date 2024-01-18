Fighter pilot speaks at MVVM

Dennis Jarvi, a Vietnam War fighter pilot, will discuss his role in the war and what led to the stealth bomber. Submitted photo

TROY — U.S. Air Force fighter pilot from the Vietnam War, Dennis Jarvi, is the speaker scheduled for 9 a.m., Feb. 7, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 South County 25-A, Troy. Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to attend. Donuts and coffee will be served beginning at 8:30 a.m., courtesy of the Miami County Veterans Services.

Jarvi’s topic is “The Development of the Stealth Bomber.” He will begin his presentation by detailing his role in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Air Force pilot of the following aircraft: F-102, F-1018, and F-105. The targets for his missions were in and around Hanoi; and for this service he earned four Distinguished Flying Crosses and 11 Air Medals.

Because of heavy losses in North Vietnam and the Israeli Yom Kipper War, officials at the Pentagon determined that these losses were not sustainable. An aircraft was developed that could penetrate very hostile environments and survive, thus giving birth to the stealth bomber. Jarvi will detail the development of those bombers: Have Blue, F-117, Tacit Blue and the B-2.