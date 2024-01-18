Soup & Sandwich Social

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Alumni & FFA Chapter will conduct its 28th annual Soup and Sandwich Social on Feb. 3, in the Versailles Schools Cafetorium at 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Serving begins at noon and runs until 8 p.m. All the proceeds benefit the Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni Activities and Scholarships.
The menu for Soup and Sandwich Social will consist of Homemade Amish Noodle Soup, Chili Soup, BBQ Pork Sandwich, Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Coney Dog Sandwich, Hot Dog Sandwich, Hot Beef sandwiches, Nacho and Cheese, Pies, Cakes, Cookies, Brownies, Salad, and Drinks. Carry-out is available.