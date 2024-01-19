Local Briefs

FM parent teacher conferences

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe will hold Parent Teacher Conferences on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the school. Meeting times are from 2-7 p.m. for the elementary school and 1:30-6 p.m. for the middle/high school. There will be a two-hour early dismissal on Thursday, Feb. 15. There will be no school on Friday, Feb. 16 as this is a teacher in-service day. To schedule an appointment, call the middle/high school at 937-947-1328. The elementary will be using the same online scheduler that they have been using. Please log on to the following website between Feb. 5, 8 a.m.– Feb. 14, noon to schedule your conference for elementary student(s) at https://pickatime.com/client?ven=11612227 or call the elementary office.

GHS Class of 1955 Luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, Jan. 25, at Bob Evans on Wagner Avenue. For more information contact Georgeanna.

Bradford BoE special meeting

BRADFORD — The Treasurer of the Board of Bradford Exempted Village School District, Bradford, announced the Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Room 404. This meeting is to approve construction contracts for the building of a STEM building, advances, and other construction related items. The special session will be followed by an executive session as provided by law.