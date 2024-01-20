Grant helps Red Cross meet needs

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross has received over $15,000 in 2023 from The Dayton Foundation through grants, including a Basic Human Needs grant. These grants are awarded to organizations in Greater Dayton that focus on basic human needs such as food, shelter, healthcare, and clothing.

“With the continued support of The Dayton Foundation, the community and our donors, we can respond to the emergency needs of the Miami Valley,” said Lynne Gump, executive director of the Miami Valley Ohio chapter. “Our volunteers and staff respond 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so that no family stands alone after a disaster.”

This funding will help ensure the Red Cross will continue to address the basic needs of people impacted by disaster here in our community. To date, in 2023, the Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to over 260 single and multi-family fires assisting more than 380 local families by providing food; shelter; relief supplies; health and mental health assistance; emotional support; and recovery casework. In addition to Disaster Response the Miami Valley Ohio Chapter installed nearly 1,400 free smoke alarms in area homes as part of Home Fire Campaign.

The grants from The Dayton Foundation, and other donations from community partners, corporations, and individuals enable the Red Cross to make a difference in our community for those who rely on our services during disasters and other emergencies.