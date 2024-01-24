Greenville Elementary thanks PTA

By Susan Dankworth

Greenville Principal

Greenville Elementary School would like to give a HUGE Shout-Out to our Amazing PTA! The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Greenville Elementary is a fundamental part of our school culture, and they are responsible for a great number of activities for our students and staff throughout the school year.

The Greenville Elementary PTA consists of an executive board (president, vice president, treasurer, secretary), building administrators, teachers, and parents. The membership drive happens every fall with a kick-off at the annual Elementary Open House event in August.

The cost to be a member is $5/year. The PTA meets the first Tuesday of each month at the elementary school. Meetings are at 6 p.m. and last approximately one hour. The typical Greenville PTA meeting consist of a treasurer’s report, which lists all of the financial activity that has happened in the month prior; a review of current grant requests from teachers; discussions and approvals for activities for the coming month; and any miscellaneous new business that may come about.

Greenville Elementary PTA Executive Board: President: Harlee Cross; Vice President: Shelley Miller; Treasurer: Whitney Arnett; Secretary: Bri Meyer

The Greenville Elementary PTA is responsible for so many of our classroom activities and teacher/student resources that impact our students every day. They also sponsor a number of family events throughout the school year. Each fall, the entire building participates in the PTA Fall Fundraiser. This single event is responsible for supplying ALL of the money necessary to fund all events throughout the year. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You to our families for your support each year!

PTA Activities & Funding:

* Teacher Classroom Grants as requested throughout the year

* PBIS (Positive Behavior, Intervention and Support) Rewards for students throughout the year

* New Books for our Book Vending Machine (free to students for showing good character)

*WAVE Wonder Yard Signs (in partnership with other community sponsors)

* Creation and Maintenance of the elementary school Sensory Room

* Candy for the Homecoming Parade in October

* Organization of the K-4 Homecoming Float

* Classroom Rewards, such as donuts, pizza, Read Across America Week, etc.

* Popcorn Friday for grades K-4, every week

* Dinners for Teachers during Fall Conferences

* Fish Food Pantry – Food Drive

* Fundraiser Limo Rides in November

* Books for every child in grades K-4 at Christmas

* Amazon gift cards for all K-4 classrooms at Christmas

* Gift cards for elementary substitute teachers at Christmas

* Holiday luncheon for staff members in December

* Pizza, soft drinks, and prizes for 3 Family Bingo Nights in February

* Teacher gifts during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May

* KONA ICE for all students in grades K-4 during our Outdoor Dance Party in May

In February, we will begin planning for Spring 2024 and our End-of-Year events. If you are a PTA member, we would love to have your input at our next meeting. If you are interested in becoming a new member of the PTA, please sign up at our kick-off event in August! We welcome anyone who is interested in participating.

The administration and the entire staff of Greenville Elementary are so thankful for the time and service of our PTA board and members who make all of this possible. You truly are an AMAZING group to work with!

Thank You.