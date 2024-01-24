Powell applauds veto override of Save Women’s Sports Act

State Representative Jena Powell answers questions from the media about the Save Women’s Sports Act. Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — The Save Women’s Sports Act and the Ohio SAFE Act became law, Wednesday, as the Ohio Senate voted to protect Ohio females and children by overriding Governor DeWine’s veto of H.B. 68.

The Save Women’s Sports Act prohibits males from competing in female-only sports and the Ohio SAFE Act protects minors from experimental, sterilizing, and irreversible procedures. The veto override passed with overwhelming support (23-9).

“I am truly grateful that after five years of uphill battles, Ohio females’ rights to safety, fairness, a future in female sports, and female scholar-athlete opportunities are finally protected in Ohio law,” said Powell. “Today, my colleagues in the Senate listened to the people that they represent, and acted in their best interests, despite pressure from the Governor.”

Rep. Powell first introduced the Save Women’s Sports Act in 2019 and she has co-sponsored the SAFE Act’s policy since it was first introduced in 2020.

“Protecting our children from life-changing, irreversible, experimental, mutilating, and sterilizing drugs and surgeries is a clear responsibility,” said Powell. “The Ohio SAFE Act provides children the chance to thrive, and I am grateful to Rep. Click for his leadership.”

Twenty-three states have enacted the Save Women’s Sports Act, and countless more states are working to pass this critical legislation. Twenty-two states have enacted the SAFE Act or similar policies and multiple states are working to pass this vital legislation.

“To the females of Ohio – we heard you, and we got the job done,” said Powell. “Female sports exist for you, and you have the right to achieve excellence and become the women that you were created to be. Your right is now protected in Ohio law. Always strive to push yourself and never be afraid to fight for your dreams.”

H.B. 68, consisting of the Save Women’s Sports Act and the Ohio SAFE Act, will go into effect on the 91st day after it is filed with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.