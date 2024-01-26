February events at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD — 2024 is off to a great start at the Bradford Public Library (BPL). So much to do to pass the cold winter days. Here is what they have planned for February.

The Nifty Needlers will meet Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. This informal group is open to anyone who enjoys fiber arts of all kinds. Bring along your quilting, embroidery, knitting, crochet, cross stitch or other sewing projects for some inspiration and motivation. All ages are welcome. The Nifty Needlers meet the first Thursday of every month.

Preschool story Hour will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 13 and 27 (Feb. 20 is a break week) from 11 a.m-noon. Registrations are required and are available at the circulation desk. Each session includes stories, crafts, large motor and fine motor activities, as well as math, sequencing, patterns to prepare your child for kindergarten. Call to sign up your young learner today.

Feb. 6 will be the annual Soup Swap from 1-3 p.m. Participants may come in to sign up through Feb. 2 and get your quart containers and recipe card. Each participant will make one batch of soup and bring it in the day of the swap in the provided containers. You will take home the same amount of soup you bring in. They recommend making at least three quarts of soup to swap. They will have a light soup lunch provided and some time to enjoy conversation with the other chefs. Each swapper will go home with a recipe booklet with all the soups brought in that day.

“Terrific Tuesdays!” will continue in February. Each week of the month will feature special programming for specific age groups. The first Tuesday of each month will be for preschoolers, the second week for children grades K-5, the third week will be for teens in grades 6-12 and they will wrap up the month with a family night on the fourth Tuesdays.

Feb. 6, preschoolers will meet from 2-3 p.m. to enjoy stations all about shapes.

Feb. 13, they will have students in grades K-5 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Join them after school for a snack and a chance to create Bad Art.

Feb. 20 will be a teen event (grades 6-12) from 3:30-4:30 p.m. They will provide the snacks and supplies to create Bad Art…teen edition!

They will wrap up the month on Feb. 27 with a Family Puzzle night from 6-7 p.m. BPL will have a nice assortment of puzzles for all ages…bring the whole family and enjoy.

Light snacks will be provided at each event. No registration is necessary. A different set of activities will be offered each month.

Feb. 8 will be the STEAM Workshop for homeschoolers from 10:15-11:30 a.m. The STEAM workshops are free and open for any homeschooler in grades 1-8. No registration needed.

Senior Citizens will meet to play cards on Feb. 8 and 22 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. This lively group always welcomes new players. Come join the fun and fellowship.

On Feb. 15 they will offer the popular BINGO for adults from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Participants may bring along a prize to share valued at $5 or less, but this is not required to play. BINGO is free and everyone is guaranteed to go home a winner. No registrations required.

Feb. 20 Just Glue It Class will be from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be making a bunny and chick candleholder for spring from wine glasses. Registrations are required and will be available Feb. 1. Class is limited to 24 participants and will cost $5 per person.

Feb. 22, BPL will welcome Joe Gloyd leading an “Intro to Leatherworking” workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. Participants will go over the basics including casing, stamping and staining. Every participant will be crafting a leather bracelet. This workshop is free and open for anyone 10 years and older. Registrations are required starting Feb. 1 and closing Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.

The winter reading Challenge is still on and it is not too late to join. Simply check out your books from Bradford Public Library, read them and fill out a ticket for each book read when you return them. You have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 to get your tickets in. They will name a winner for each of three age divisions based on the most number of books read. A second chance drawing of all other names will also be held. Winners will be announced Feb. 19.

The Bradford Public Library continues to offer COVID test kits for free. You can stop by to pick up what you need in the foyer or they can deliver kits to your car.

Just a reminder as the temperatures start to fall, the Bradford Public Library welcomes anyone to come in if you need a warm place to be. In addition to coming in to read, one could browse the nice selection of magazines and newspapers, craft something in the Innovation Station, research your genealogy for free on Ancestry.com, take a walk through history in the R.E. Perry History Room or relax and work on the community puzzle. There is a little something for everyone at YOUR library.

As always, please call if you have questions about any of our upcoming events or you wish to register. Like them on Facebook to get the latest updates on our services and activities.