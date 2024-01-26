Joyful Jets hold meeting

ARCANUM — On Jan. 9, the Joyful Jets 4-H Club met at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcanum for a regularly scheduled 4-H meeting. Advisor Susan Peele led the New Officer Installation Ceremony for the 2024 officer team. Officers for the 2024 year include: Husdon Wehrley, Recreation Leader; James Enicks, Devotions Leader; Garett Miller, Safety Leader; Willis Shiverdecker, Health Leader; Hannah Wehrley, Historian; Isaac Wiant, Reporter; Cheyenne Swisher, Secretary; Caleb Wiant, Treasurer; Brooklyn Miller, Vice President; and Hannah Kendig, President.

President Hannah Kendig called the meeting to order and led the pledges and motto. Vice President Brooklyn Miller did roll call and read minutes from the previous meeting. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Caleb Wiant. In addition, Garett Miller gave a Safety Report followed by a Health Report given Willis Shiverdecker.

In Old Business, officer books and county award forms are due tonight and the club school closing policy was shared. In New Business, club dues, project books, Trash Bash sign-up, booth and float theme will be the clubs 25th Anniversary, and cookie for first responders at our next meeting. In Advisor Reports, 4-H conference in Columbus, enrollment forms are due April 1, a calendar of events was distributed, and a member list was updated.