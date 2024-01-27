Fourman and Baker inducted into Arcanum High School Athletic Hall of Fame

Arthur Fourman’s HOF plaque. Provided photos Randy Baker’s HOF plaque.

ARCANUM – Arthur Fourman and Randy Baker were inducted into the Arcanum High School Hall of Fame following the conclusion of the JV Boys Basketball game vs Dayton Christian on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

Arthur Fourman, a graduate of the Arcanum High School class of 1962, proudly earned four varsity letters in basketball, displaying his skill, determination, and leadership on the hardwood. His exceptional foul shooting during his junior year earned him the distinction of having the best varsity basketball foul shooting percentage.

But Art was not a one-sport wonder. He also excelled in baseball, where he earned varsity letters for four consecutive years. His senior year was particularly outstanding, as he led the team in batting average, leaving an impression that caught the eye of the Philadelphia Phillies, who extended an invitation for a tryout in 1960. Art’s versatility extended to the track, where he earned varsity letters for four years.

His commitment to multiple sports exemplifies the well-rounded athlete he was during his time at Arcanum High School. Art’s commitment to excellence and leadership continued to shine brightly during his college years at Manchester College. He was awarded the Athletic Sportsmanship award in 1964. During the 1965-1966 season Art was named co-captain of the Manchester College basketball team and awarded Outstanding Athlete of the year. Not only did Art excel on the court, but he also took on a leadership role as the Varsity M Club president at Manchester during the 1965-1966 academic year.

Post-college, Art transitioned into the realm of coaching, where he dedicated five years of his life to molding the next generation of athletes. Beyond the realm of athletics, Art dedicated himself to his local church, serving in various capacities. However, amidst all these accomplishments, Art remains most proud of his family.

Art has been happily married to Carolyn for an incredible 60 years and enjoys spending time with his three sons, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Art’s legacy is one of the inspirations that will continue to impact generations to come.

Randy Baker, a graduate of the Arcanum High School class of 1990 began his love for the game of baseball at an early age. He earned four varsity baseball letters throughout his high school career at Arcanum.

In the realm of baseball, Randy’s achievements were outstanding. As a key member of the district championship baseball team in 1987 and the district runner-up team in 1989, he displayed not only his skill but also his commitment to excellence.

In 1989, Randy received CCC Baseball Honorable Mention. The following year, in 1990, he earned the CCC First Team honors, being recognized for his exceptional defense and awarded the title of Batting MVP.

Following his high school career, Randy transitioned seamlessly into coaching, leaving and continues to leave an indomitable impact on our student athletes. His coaching career began in 1995 when he became the head varsity baseball coach at Arcanum. Coach Baker’s teams have secured an astonishing eight league titles, ten sectional titles, and three district titles.

His coaching prowess was acknowledged with the Conference Coach of the Year award five times. With the most recent being back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. Beyond the local arena, Randy’s coaching excellence reached new heights. Twice honored as the Miami Valley Coaches Association Coach of the Year for Division 4, in 1999 and 2010, he solidified his standing among the coaching elite. In 2020, his contributions to the sport were immortalized when he was inducted into the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Randy Baker’s dedication to Arcanum, athletics and coaching is only rivaled by his commitment to family. Married to the wonderful Karin, Randy is a proud father to two children, Brooklyn and Austin, and grandfather of Nova and Myles. His legacy extends far beyond the playing fields, touching the lives of those he coached, continues to coach, and the community he serves.