GREENVILLE — Did you know? Your family qualifies for the Ohio Ed Choice Scholarship Program.

This program may entitle you to a scholarship to earn a free private school education.

St. Mary’s Catholic School, Greenville, is now Enrolling for the 2024-2025 school year, preschool through eighth grade.

They invite you to explore St. Mary’s Catholic School, located at 238 W. Third St, Greenville.

Call 937-548-2345 or email [email protected] today to take a tour and learn more.