Singles Dance is Feb. 10

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 and the band will be Hibberd Connection. There will be additional food available as well as a 50/50 raffle, door przies and instant tickets.

Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome; singles or couples. You must be 21 years of age.

Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday bingo.

For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664; or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.