Advocate/Early Bird finds temporary home

The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird will open on Feb. 5 at their temporary location, 209 E. Walnut St., Greenville. Patrons looking at the building from Fourth Street need to go to the door on the left. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — On Jan. 19, the Daily Advocate/The Early Bird experienced a massive flood inside its building at the corner of Washington, Martin and South Broadway when a pipe burst on one of the upper floors. The flooding has temporarily displaced the staff and caused the office to be closed for a couple of weeks.

Beginning Feb. 5, the Daily Advocate/The Early Bird will have a new temporary home at 209 E. Walnut St., Greenville. The office is located in the group of offices with the Darke County United Way and Darke/Shelby County Big Brothers Big Sisters. Our office will have an entrance on the left-hand side of the building facing Fourth Street (across from Firestone).

The office will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. There is a drop off slot on the front door. Persons wishing to drop off payments, press releases, place advertising or conduct other business will be able to do so outside of our office hours. Or you can call to make arrangements.

The Early Bird box located outside of the building at 100 Washington Ave., Greenville will remain at that location. If you did not receive an Early Bird at your home, you are more than welcome to pick one up there while supplies remain. The box is filled with Early Bird Newspapers beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird appreciates Darke County United Way and its board of directors for allowing us to share their space.

There are plans to move back to our office once renovations are completed and the building is deemed safe for employees. Although there is no timetable for this to happen, we are expecting to move back to our home sometime this summer.

We appreciate the public’s patience as we make this transition. Keep watching the Daily Advocate, The Early Bird and our social media and website for updates.

For more information, please contact our staff: Advertising Manager, Christine Randall, [email protected], 937-569-4303; Editor, Ryan Berry, [email protected], 937-569-4312; Circulation and Subscriptions, Lori Denniston, [email protected], 937-569-4340; Sports Editor, Drew Terhall, [email protected], 937-569-0122; and Customer Service, 937-569-4301.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].