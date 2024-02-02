Versailles officers get gold rating

Riley Kruckeberg is shown with her Gold Rated Reporter Book and Camille George is shown with her Gold Rated Secretary Book after the recent District FFA Evaluation. Submitted photo Luke Kaiser is shown with her Gold Rated Treasurer Book after the recent District FFA Evaluation. Submitted photo

Versailles FFA Officers Receive Gold Rated Officer Books

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to Versailles FFA officers for all three receiving gold rated office books at the District 5 FFA Evaluation held on Jan. 26.

Gold rated officers for Versailles FFA included: Secretary Camille George, Treasurer Luke Kaiser and Reporter Riley Kruckeberg. All three of these officers completed very detailed officer books to meet the rubrics set forth by Ohio FFA. Each officer was gold rated and earned 100 percent on their books.

The Secretary books created by Camille George contained all the minute agendas, committee and officer reports, thank you notes and chapter correspondence.

The Reporter book created by Riley Kruckeberg contained all the articles sent to local newspapers, pictures and copies of the facebook and website pages.

Luke Kaiser’s Treasurer Book contained all the chapter’s receipts, income, FFA membership and fruit sales information.

Congratulations to Camille, Luke, and Riley and thank you for all your hard work in preparing these books for evaluation.