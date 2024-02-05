Versailles wrestling heading to OHSWCA State Duals

Freshman Landyn Knapke pinned Brookville sophomore Lucas Horn to help give Versailles the win in the championship round. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

VERSAILLES — The Versailles wrestling team took first place in the OHSWCA District Duals in Division III at Versailles on Feb. 3 and qualified for the State Duals.

Versailles defeated Columbus Grove, 46-18, in the first round and defeated Brookville, 54-22, in the second round to qualify for states.

Ten Versailles wrestlers took the win in the championship round. Junior Trey Huber, sophomore Sam DeLand and sophomore Isaac Brown all won by pin. Senior Lane Bergman also won by pin and celebrated his 100 wins as well.

Sophomore Brandt Patton, freshman Landyn Knapke, senior Michael Osborne and freshman Cale Henry all won by pin. Senior Levi Barga and junior Cade Bergman won by decision.

The OHSWCA State Tournament will be held at Versailles on Feb. 10.