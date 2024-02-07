EverHeart offers job shadow opportunity

Joscie LeFevre and Amy Pearson Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — “What do you want to be when you grow up?” and “What do you want to do after high school?” are age-old questions that plague our youth. Such questions can be a source of anxiety and uncertainty. Job shadowing experiences give students the chance to help answer these questions and put them more at ease with their career choices. EverHeart Hospice and a Ft. Recovery high school senior were able to join together to help answer these questions. Senior Joscie LeFevre has been considering a career in music therapy, and she recently had the opportunity to job shadow a local Board-Certified Music Therapist, Amy Pearson. Amy is a Music Therapist at EverHeart Hospice and has provided music therapy services for hospice patients and families for the past 17 years. EverHeart Hospice has been a longstanding non-profit in the community, providing end-of-life care to patients and families for 43 years.

LeFevre spent time with Pearson asking questions about the field and gaining hands-on experience making hospice music therapy visits in a local nursing home. “I saw a world of difference in the patients we visited. The music not only helped calm the patients, but it also physically affected their body and mind. This was a power I didn’t realize music had!”

LeFevre learned that a professional music therapist holds a bachelor’s degree (or higher) in music therapy from one of over 80 AMTA-approved college and university programs. After completing the bachelor’s degree, music therapists can sit for the national board certification exam to obtain the MT-BC (Music Therapist – Board Certified) credential necessary for professional practice.

Job shadowing can be an excellent way for students to meet people in a profession they are interested in. In the future, they can use the professionals they meet to answer questions and have them write letters of recommendation, or they may even be a source for job opportunities.

LeFevre shared, “After this day, I am still interested in pursuing a career in music therapy. I am glad that I was able to observe what I did, and it helped me find out more about myself and my path after high school.”

