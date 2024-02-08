GNB announces staff changes

GREENVILLE — GNB Banking Centers recently celebrated the retirement of Kim Howard, Jan Knapke, and Sherry Marten.
Howard retired after 16 years as a Teller at the Main Office. Knapke worked in the Real Estate Department as a Loan Processor with GNB for five years. Marten retired with 42 years of service at GNB. She began her career in 1981 as a bookkeeper and has held various positions throughout the years. Marten was promoted to an officer position in 1999 and finished her time at GNB as Vice President, Investment Officer & Security Officer. GNB wishes Kim, Jan, and Sherry many happy years ahead.
In addition to the retirements, GNB announces the promotions of several individuals at year-end including:
Rachel Barga – Credit Analysis Officer
Noah Brown – Loan Originator
Ashley Lewis – Auditor
Jody Lockhart – Vice President, Controller
Charmin Luedeke – Vice President, IT Core Systems Admin/Project Manager/Information Security Officer
Ashley Gonzalez was also promoted mid-January. She is GNB’s new Marketing Specialist.