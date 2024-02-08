GNB announces staff changes

Daily Advocate
-
0

Sherry Marten

Submitted photos

Kim Howard

Submitted photos

Jan Knapke

Submitted photos

Rachel Barga

Submitted photos

Noah Brown

Submitted photos

Ashley Lewis

Submitted photos

Jody Lockhart

Submitted photos

Charmin Luedeke

Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — GNB Banking Centers recently celebrated the retirement of Kim Howard, Jan Knapke, and Sherry Marten.

Howard retired after 16 years as a Teller at the Main Office. Knapke worked in the Real Estate Department as a Loan Processor with GNB for five years. Marten retired with 42 years of service at GNB. She began her career in 1981 as a bookkeeper and has held various positions throughout the years. Marten was promoted to an officer position in 1999 and finished her time at GNB as Vice President, Investment Officer & Security Officer. GNB wishes Kim, Jan, and Sherry many happy years ahead.

In addition to the retirements, GNB announces the promotions of several individuals at year-end including:

Rachel Barga – Credit Analysis Officer

Noah Brown – Loan Originator

Ashley Lewis – Auditor

Jody Lockhart – Vice President, Controller

Charmin Luedeke – Vice President, IT Core Systems Admin/Project Manager/Information Security Officer

Ashley Gonzalez was also promoted mid-January. She is GNB’s new Marketing Specialist.

No posts to display